N.S. RCMP release photos of suspects accused of stealing lobster, assaulting person with crate

Police say these suspects stole a crate filled with lobster from a boat in Weymouth North, N.S., and assaulted the owner. (RCMP) Police say these suspects stole a crate filled with lobster from a boat in Weymouth North, N.S., and assaulted the owner. (RCMP)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LIVE

LIVE | Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida

Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Florida's west coast as a catastrophic Category 3 storm on Wednesday and unleashed life-threatening storm surges and rainfall across an area that has never before received such pummelling.

Makatla Ritchter wades through flood waters after having to evacuate her home when the flood waters from Hurricane Idalia inundated it on Aug. 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Fla. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island