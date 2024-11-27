N.S. RCMP search for woman wanted on provincewide warrant

Nova Scotia RCMP is searching for a woman wanted on a provincewide warrant and is asking the public for help in locating her.

Police are searching for 45-year-old Beverly Herney who is wanted for an incident in Potlotek, N.S.

Herney is facing charges of:

break and enter

theft over $5,000

theft under $5,000

Herney is described by police as five-foot-two and 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say several unsuccessful attempts have been made to locate Herney.

Anyone with information on Herney’s whereabouts is asked to contact Richmond County District RCMP at 902-535-2120 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

