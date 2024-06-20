N.S. RCMP searching for wanted man in Musquodoboit Harbour who may be armed

The Nova Scotia RCMP says there is a heavy police presence in the Musquodoboit Harbour area as they search for a man on a provincewide warrant who may be armed.

RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of a man in distress at a home in the 100 block of West Petpeswick Road around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The man damaged the home with an axe and ran into the woods, according to an RCMP news release.

Police have identified the man as 26-year-old Brandon Grant of West Petpeswick, who is wanted for allegedly being at large without an excuse.

Officers remain in the area Thursday morning as they search for Grant.

Twin Oaks Memorial Hospital and The Birches Nursing Home are currently on lockdown and Eastern Shore District High School is on hold and secure as a precaution, police say.

West Petpeswick Road is closed and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Grant is described by police as being six-foot-four and 300 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Grant or has information on his whereabouts is asked not to approach him and to call 911.

