N.B. Education minister defends public school system

New Brunswick’s Education minister is defending the public school system after some recent comments by the premier.

While speaking with Radio Canada, Premier Blaine Higgs reportedly said he would be “worried” to have his children attend school in the system.

Education Minister Bill Hogan responded Wednesday, saying Higgs was referring to complaints his department receives about students being taught topics outside of the provincial schooling curriculum.

“Sometime some teachers add things to their courses that they shouldn’t do, or add things to that course. They really take it above and beyond what’s prescribed in the curriculum. So when we’re told about that, which is not all that frequent, we address it right away through the principal firstly, and then more on from there,” says Hogan.

Hogan has two grandchildren enrolled in public schools, and he says he’s confident in the system and believes the premier does, too.

CTV News reached out to Premier Higgs for comment, but was told he was not available to comment on the issue Wednesday.

With files from CTV's Laura Brown.

