HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in solving an arson, after a fishing boat in Eastern Passage, N.S. was set on fire last week.

Early on the morning of Dec. 18, police reported to a boat on fire at Government Wharf Rd. in Fisherman’s Cove, Eastern Passage. No one was on the boat at that time, and Halifax Fire extinguished the fire.

Police say they obtained surveillance video from the area and determined that the fire was intentionally set.

On Monday, police released the surveillance video, which lasts just over two minutes, with a time stamp of 12:00-12:02 a.m. on Dec. 18.

The video appears to show two people walking along the snow-covered docks, carrying what appears to be some sort of jug or gas can. One person disappears out of frame, while the other person is on the edge of the frame. After about two minutes, both people appear to run back across the docks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax RCMP or Crime Stoppers.