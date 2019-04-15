

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A commission is recommending Nova Scotia return to 55 electoral districts, including the restoration of four protected districts aimed at improving representation for black and Acadian voters.

The districts include the largely Acadian ridings of Clare, Argyle, and Richmond, and the predominantly black riding of Preston.

They were eliminated in 2012 when the province's former NDP government decided there were too few voters in each district.

The changes led to a successful court challenge by the province's Acadian community.

The final report today from the commission looking at Nova Scotia's electoral map follows public consultations held in January and February that presented four alternatives for consideration.

The Nova Scotia legislature currently has 51 seats.