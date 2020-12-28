HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia has announced 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The cases being reported are from Friday to Monday. Meanwhile, the total number of active cases in the province has dropped to 33.

On Friday and Saturday, nine cases were reported and include:

Six cases in the Central Zone

Two cases in the Northern Zone

One Case in the Eastern Zone

All cases reported on Friday and Saturday are linked to close contacts or travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

On Sunday, three cases were reported. All cases reported on this day are in the Central Zone and are linked to close contacts or travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

On Monday, one new case was reported in the Central Zone and is a close contact of a previous case.

COVID-19 AMID THE HOLIDAYS

With active case numbers dropping in the province, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil asked Nova Scotians to play it safe amid the festive season.

"I hope everyone has been celebrating the last few days safely and in small groups," said McNeil. "We are still seeing low case numbers, and I want to thank all of you for your sacrifice, but we need to keep up the good work to contain the virus. Though the holidays are usually a time of large gatherings, remember to protect each other by following all of the public health protocols."

Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang thanked Nova Scotians for adhering to COVID-19 guidelines during the holiday season while encouraging residents to continue with their precautionary efforts.

"I want to thank people who followed the public health guidance over Christmas. We need to keep it going this week as we head to the New Year," said Dr. Robert Strang in a release issued on Monday. "Do your part by wearing a mask, limiting social contacts, practising social distancing, adhering to the gathering limit, staying home when feeling unwell and washing your hands frequently."

The province notes McNeil and Dr. Strang, will provide an update by teleconference on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

NEW EXPOSURE

On Monday, Nova Scotia Health issued a release advising of a potential exposure to COVID-19 on a WestJet flight on Saturday.

WestJet Flight 248 on Dec. 26

From Toronto to Halifax arriving at 12:30 p.m.

Passengers in rows 1 to 4, seats A, B, D, and F are asked to continue to self-isolate monitor for signs and symptoms.

Symptoms may develop up to and including Jan. 9.

CASE BREAKDOWN

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,156 tests on Thursday, 1,690 tests on Friday and Saturday, and 1,259 tests on Sunday.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has done 108,382 tests. There have been 389 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,478 cumulative confirmed cases, and 65 deaths. One thousand three hundred eighty cases are considered recovered, leaving 33 active cases in the province.

There is currently no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-six per cent of cases are female, and 44 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province's electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 84 cases

Central Zone: 1220 cases

Northern Zone: 107 cases

Eastern Zone: 67 cases

COVID ALERT APP

Canada's COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion