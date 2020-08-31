HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two "probable" cases on Monday.

One of the confirmed cases is in the Nova Scotia Health Authority's eastern zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

The other confirmed case in the western zone and involves a student attending Universite Sainte-Anne.

The province didn't provide any other details about that case, but said it would include them in Tuesday's update.

The two probable cases are at Dalhousie University in Halifax and Acadia University in Wolfville.

The province said these people have received "indeterminate test results."

Both of these students are from outside the Atlantic bubble, live off-campus, and have been self-isolating, as required.

"Based on public health assessment, these two cases are being treated as though they are lab-confirmed positives to ensure all precautions are taken," the province said in a news release. "Indeterminate test results do not provide a negative or positive. They may occur because someone previously had COVID-19 and the virus is still detectable in their system, or someone has been tested before the virus is fully detectable."

In cases like this, public health staff will do more testing to determine how to treat the case.

Probable cases are not confirmed to be positive so they are not included in the case total.

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 862 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday.

To date, the province has seen 75,707 negative test results.

There are 1,085 positive COVID-19 cases, but 1,013 cases are resolved, and 65 people have died, leaving seven active cases in Nova Scotia.

Of the seven active cases, none are in hospital.

If you have any one of the following symptoms, visit https://811.novascotia.ca to determine if you should call 811 for further assessment: