N.S. reports another record-high single-day increase in COVID-19 cases, with 485 new infections

For the fifth day in a row, Nova Scotia has reported a record number of COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, the province announced 485 new COVID-19 infections, the highest single-day increase since the pandemic began.

The previous record for the highest single-day case increase was on Sunday, when 476 new cases were reported.

Public health says 317 of Monday’s cases are in the province's Central zone, 57 are in the Eastern zone, 36 cases are in the Northern zone, and 75 are in the Western zone.

Nine people are currently in hospital in Nova Scotia, two of whom are in intensive care.

The province did not provide a number for the current total active case count, nor did they provide an update on recoveries on Monday.

"We use the case counts to be able to determine how much community spread we have around," said Dr. Lisa Barrett, an infectious disease specialist and scientist. "And that's important because if we get community spread to the point where we get hundreds of thousands of infections, even if they're mostly mild, all at once, even point-one percent of people showing up in hospital is a problem because that absolute number is too many."

Since Friday, 28 schools in the province have been notified of an exposure at their school.

A full list of school exposures is available online.

Due to an increase in testing and positive cases, public health says it is experiencing some delays in follow-up and will try to contact anyone confirmed positive by the lab within 24 hours.

The province says all close contacts, including individuals who are fully vaccinated, now need to isolate for 72 hours after the exposure and get a lab-based PCR test. Those who are fully vaccinated can stop isolating after receiving a negative lab test. Those not fully vaccinated must continue to isolate, following the instructions for close contacts who are not fully vaccinated, found online.

On Sunday, Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 9,198 tests.

OUTBREAK DECLARED AT PARKSTONE ENHANCED CARE

An outbreak has been declared at Parkstone Enhanced Care – a nursing home in Halifax.

Public health says one resident and one staff member have tested positive for the virus. No one is in hospital.

"All staff and residents are fully vaccinated, and all eligible residents have had a booster shot. Public health is working with the facility to prevent further spread. Increased public health measures and restrictions are in place," read a release from the province on Monday.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Monday, 1,731,205 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Of those, 792,552 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 83,071 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

NEW INFECTIONS RISING AS HOLIDAYS APPROACH

Nova Scotia has experienced a surge of new cases, as the daily number of new infections continues to increase significantly.

For example, public health reported 127 new cases on Dec. 14. Two days later, on Dec. 16, nearly 300 new cases were reported. On Saturday and Sunday, there were more than 400 new cases reported each day.

"If we are able to keep the numbers from doubling every day by reducing a bit of our contact and getting tested early, that would be super helpful. But they're not going to go down anytime soon,” said Barrett.

Mary Ellen Mercer is currently isolating along with her husband and brother-in-law, who both tested positive for the virus.

"I woke up this morning with my own sore throat and took a rapid and now my own rapid is positive and I have a PCR booked for this afternoon,” said Mercer.

While she waits for confirmation from the lab that she has also contracted COVID-19, her holiday plans have significantly changed.

"Finding out that I'm not going to get to spend Christmas with my kids was rough but it's the best for them,” said Mercer.

“I don't want my kids to get this. Three out of our four only have one dose. We're all double vaxxed ourselves, plus our 12-year-old is double vaxxed, but I watched what the two men went through with like, their fevers and stuff and I wouldn't wish that on my kids at all."

As we head into the holiday season, public health is asking people to tighten up their social bubble.

"Right now, most people should be looking at cancelling at least some gatherings. Keeping the core family together and making sure that you can get to see the people you need to. But a lot of those other gatherings, indoors, without masks, I'd really love for people to consider getting rid of some of those over the holidays so that we decrease the total number of infections we get in the next few weeks,” said Barrett.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: