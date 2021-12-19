N.S. reports record-high single-day increase in COVID-19 cases for fourth straight day, with 476 new infections

HALIFAX -

For the fourth day in a row, Nova Scotia is reporting a new record high single-day COVID-19 case increase, with 476 new infections announced Sunday.

The previous record for a single-day case increase was on Saturday, when 426 new cases were reported.

Public health says 333 cases are in the province's Central zone, 82 are in the Eastern zone, 43 cases are in the Northern zone, and 18 are in the Western zone.

The province did not provide a number for the current total active case count, nor did they provide an update on recoveries, vaccinations or hospitalizations on Sunday.

Due to an increase in testing and positive cases, public health says it is experiencing some delays in follow-up and will try to contact anyone confirmed positive by the lab within 24 hours.

The province says all close contacts, including individuals who are fully vaccinated, now need to isolate for 72 hours after the exposure and get a lab-based PCR test. Those who are fully vaccinated can stop isolating after receiving a negative lab test. Those not fully vaccinated must continue to isolate, following the instructions for close contacts who are not fully vaccinated, found online.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 8,837 tests.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

• Sore throat

• Headache

• Shortness of breath

• Runny nose/nasal congestion