N.S. reports downward trend in hospitalizations, deaths in first weekly COVID-19 update
Nova Scotia's first weekly COVID-19 update shows a downward trend on several key indicators, including hospitalizations and deaths.
"It's encouraging to see a continued downward trend, but this week's data report serves as an important reminder of just how much virus is still circulating out there," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health in a news release Thursday.
As the province moves into its final reopening phase, Strang says it is important for Nova Scotians to continue to maintain healthy habits.
"Like staying home when we're sick, testing when we need to, limiting our number of close contacts and wearing a mask, particularly when in indoor spaces," said Strang. "These actions may seem small but have a significant impact when it comes to protecting those most vulnerable in our communities."
COVID-19 DATA BETWEEN MARCH 2 AND MARCH 8
DEATHS:
Nova Scotia is reporting 16 COVID-19-related deaths between March 2 and March 8. Public health says 11 of the deaths were previously reported in news releases on March 2, 3 and 4.
Since the start of the Omicron wave, which began on Dec. 8, 2021, the median age of reported COVID-19 deaths is 79. Of those who died, 23.8 per cent were partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.
HOSPITALIZATIONS:
Between March 2 and March 8, Nova Scotia saw 50 hospital admissions due to COVID-19 and 18 discharges. Seventeen of the admissions and six of the discharges were reported in news releases on March 2, 3 and 4.
In total, there are 50 people in hospital due to COVID-19 on Thursday.
Of those:
- 30 per cent are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated
- the median age is 70
NEW CASES:
There were 2,459 PCR positive lab results identified between March 2 and March 8. Of those, 1,077 were reported in news releases on March 2, 3 and 4.
VACCINES:
As of Tuesday, 86.9 per cent of Nova Scotians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 5.3 per cent are partially vaccinated, and 7.8 per cent are unvaccinated.
As well, 62.9 per cent of Nova Scotians aged 18 and older have received a booster dose as of Tuesday.
All reported COVID-19 data can be found on the province's COVID-19 online dashboard.
