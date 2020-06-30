HALIFAX -- A new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Nova Scotia - the first time a new case has been confirmed in the province since June 9.

A provincial press release issued Tuesday says the new case was identified Monday. The new case is travel related and in the central zone, according to the updated map on the provincial coronavirus data webpage.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang says, "Today's case shows that we cannot be complacent about this virus. Living with COVID-19 is part of our new normal and no one should let their guard down."

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 203 tests yesterday.

To date, the province has 53,544 negative test results, 1,062 positive cases, 63 deaths and now one active case.

Atlantic Canada ‘bubble’

Starting Friday, residents of Atlantic Canada can visit the four provinces without having to self-isolate.

Atlantic Canadians must still abide by the public health directives in place in each province, such as practising physical distancing and good hand hygiene.

Residents shouldn’t travel if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Each province will choose their own processes to track and monitor travellers.

Visitors from outside Atlantic Canada must still adhere to the entry requirements in place in each of the four provinces

Symptoms and self-isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: