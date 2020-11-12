HALIFAX -- For the first time in two weeks, Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. One previously reported case is now considered recovered, dropping the number of active cases in the province to 19.

It is the first day that no new cases have been reported in the province since Oct. 29.

Nova Scotia last reported two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Both are located in the Central Zone and are close contacts of a previously reported case.

Nova Scotia Health says Wednesday's cases are not linked to a cluster of COVID-19 cases in the Clayton Park area of Halifax.

PREMIER CONCERNED ABOUT COMPLACENCY

Despite no new cases on Thursday, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says he is still concerned about complacency in the region.

“I am still concerned, I think we all should be," said McNeil, speaking after a cabinet meeting in Halifax on Thursday. "One of the things that comes out of the success we’ve had in the province is complacency. We’ve all seen reports of people standing outside of bars not wearing their masks, or becoming a little more relaxed on the isolation component of this, isolating around people who are moving around the community. All of those things are concerning and it’s why we took the steps this week. The next two weeks will be absolutely critical, I think."

McNeil also said that the record daily case numbers being seen across the country reinforce his belief in the Atlantic bubble going forward.

“Many have heard me talk about wanting to open up the economy and have more access in Atlantic Canada for commerce, but when you see the tremendous surge in cases around our country right now, until we get COVID under control, the economic health and other things won’t matter," said McNeil.

POTENTIAL EXPOSURE AT SUPERMARKET

Health officials are advising the public of a potential exposure to COVID-19 at the Atlantic Superstore on Barrington Street.

Anyone who visited the store between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Nov. 7 may have been exposed to COVID-19. They may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 21.

Patrons who visited the store on that date at that time are urged to monitor for symptoms.

891 COVID-19 TESTS CONDUCTED

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 891 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 119,799 negative test results and 1,134 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 1,050 cases are now considered resolved, and 65 people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus, leaving 19 active cases in the province.

There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty per cent of cases are female and 40 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 58 cases

Central Zone: 945 cases

Northern Zone: 76 cases

Eastern Zone: 55 cases

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion

SELF-ISOLATION AND MANDATORY MASKS

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region for non-essential reasons is required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province. Travellers must self-isolate alone, away from others. If they cannot self-isolate alone, their entire household must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.