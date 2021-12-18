N.S. reports record-high single-day increase in COVID-19 cases for third straight day, with 426 new infections

For the third day in a row, Nova Scotia is reporting a new record high single-day COVID-19 case increase, with 426 new infections announced Saturday.

The previous record for a single-day case increase was on Friday, when 394 new cases were reported.

Public health says of Saturday's infections, 296 cases are in the province's Central zone, 70 are in the Eastern zone, 35 cases are in the Northern zone, and 25 are in the Western zone.

The province did not provide a number for the current total active case count, nor did they provide an update on recoveries, vaccinations or hospitalizations on Saturday.

Due to an increase in testing and positive cases, public health says they are experiencing some delays in follow-up and will try to contact anyone confirmed positive by the lab within 24 hours.

The province says all close contacts, including individuals who are fully vaccinated, now need to isolate for 72 hours after the exposure and get a lab-based PCR test. Those who are fully vaccinated can stop isolating after receiving a negative lab test. Those not fully vaccinated must continue to isolate, following the instructions for close contacts who are not fully vaccinated, found online.

On Friday, Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 8,996 tests.

POP-UP CLINIC AT ST. FX

Nova Scotia Health says a pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic will be available at St. Francis Xavier University on Saturday for individuals with acute respiratory symptoms.

The clinic, which is by appointment only, will be held at the St. FX Health Centre (Bloomfield Centre) from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments can be booked by calling 902-870-7008 one hour before the clinic opens.

"The clinic will be open for adults and children six months or older who are experiencing acute respiratory symptoms that cannot be managed at home," wrote the health authority in a news release. "People who have tested positive for COVID-19 can also book an appointment for the clinic and may be offered a virtual or in-person appointment. The clinic is not for people with chronic respiratory illness, for those with general health concerns or requiring prescription refills or for COVID-19 testing or immunization."

Individuals with appointments are asked to arrive five minutes early and bring a health card if they have one.

A list of pop-up testing clinics can be found on Nova Scotia Health's website.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: