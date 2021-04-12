Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Coronavirus pandemic 'a long way from over', WHO's Tedros says
Canada expecting 1.8M vaccine doses this week with Pfizer delivery, delayed Moderna arrival
Ontario schools closing to in-person learning indefinitely as COVID-19 cases soar
Alberta predicting no more masks or COVID-19 isolation by mid-September
'We need to support our Chinatowns': Urgent calls for feds to revitalize hard-hit areas
Doctors perform first double lung transplant on COVID-19 patient in Canada
'Absolutely unacceptable': Rioters set fires, smash windows in Montreal curfew protest
Man who spent $1,500 to stay at Toronto quarantine hotel says he got COVID-19 anyways, infected whole family
Canada is outpacing U.S. for new COVID-19 cases per capita
For Canadian Muslims, second pandemic Ramadan is a time of hope and sadness
Small but quick: Bhutan vaccinates 93 per cent of adults in 16 days
Huge gatherings at India's Hindu festival as COVID-19 surges
Tracking variants of the novel coronavirus in Canada