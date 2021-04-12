HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

All of the new cases are in the Central Zone, which includes the Halifax Regional Municipality. Five of the cases are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and the other two are close contacts of previously reported cases.

"Today's numbers are a reminder of the importance of being tested and continuing to adhere to the public health protocols," said Premier Iain Rankin. "By doing so we are limiting the spread of COVID-19 and keeping ourselves and our community safe."

Nova Scotia now has 46 active cases of COVID-19.

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,984 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday.

