HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday; meanwhile, one previously reported case has recovered – raising the province’s active case count to 10.

Both new cases are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. One of the cases has been identified in the Northern Zone and the other has been identified in Western Zone. Both people are self-isolating, as required.

With Family Day scheduled for Monday, Premier Stephen McNeil wished residents a safe holiday.

“While our cases remain low, we only need to look at neighbouring provinces to see how quickly that can change,” said McNeil, in a release issued on Saturday. “While we enjoy this long weekend, let’s continue to be vigilant by following all of the public health measures to keep each other safe.”

N.S. CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,322 tests on Friday.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 178,783 tests. There have been 503 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. Cases have ranged in age from under 10 to over 70. Four-hundred-and-ninety-three cases are now resolved.

There is currently one person in hospital due to COVID-19 who is in the intensive care unit.

Since the pandemic began, Nova Scotia has completed 301,961 tests. Cumulatively, there have been 1,592 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,517 cases considered recovered.

The province has reported 65 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began, with an average age of 80.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province’s confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-eight per cent of cases are female, and 42 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 95 cases (1 active case)

Central Zone: 1,290 cases (8 active cases)

Northern Zone: 128 cases (1 active cases)

Eastern Zone: 79 cases (0 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to Feb. 21, 2021.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have attended several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

“Getting tested regularly is important to catch cases early and limit the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “Even if you don’t have symptoms, I encourage Nova Scotians make a habit of dropping into a pop-up testing site or booking an appointment at one of primary assessment centres. It’s part of how we live safely with COVID-19.”

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: