SYDNEY, N.S. -- Saturday marked the first full day that Nova Scotia’s outdoor public spaces were reopened following tight COVID-19-related restrictions.

Despite a soggy weather outlook in some areas, residents were out and about strolling through nature in spaces like Shubie Park in Dartmouth – taking in a literal breath of fresh air.

“I've been stuck in the house for two months,” says park visitor, Dylan Collins. “It's a good change."

"It's beautiful fresh air and nice to see Mother Nature at its finest in Shubie Park,” says fellow park visitor, Michelle Collins. “We're happy to get out."

In Sydney, the Baille Ard Nature Trails team was busy prepping its paths for visitors after more than a month of closure. Despite the trail reopening, its narrow paths will likely require provisions to be made to maintain physical distance amongst visitors.

“Our trails are not as wide as some of the trails around Sydney,” says Baille Ard Recreation Association president, David Gabriel. “We have to be especially conscious of allowing people to have their distance."

In addition to parks reopening, on Friday, Premier Stephen McNeil announced the province would be easing restrictions for activities such as fishing and gardening.

"You wouldn't believe how much the anglers of the province missed it," says Port Morien Wildlife Association president, Jeff McNeil.

McNeil says he’s encountered hurdles when it comes to fishing licensing but notes it’s welcome news for the mental health of fishing enthusiasts during a difficult time.

"They're physically distancing anyway, and a lot of them enjoy the outdoors,” says McNeil. “Being confined to the house is hard on mental health."

And while the loosening of some public health restrictions might seem like the first step towards post-pandemic life, Nova Scotia’s premier has warned that an increase in positive COVID-19 cases or failure to obey the rules will result in parks closing and prohibitions on outdoor activities.

"Adhere to the directives,” says McNeil of the Port Morien Wildlife Association. “Because if