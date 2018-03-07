

A Nova Scotia school that was tagged with racist graffiti is closed as police investigate alleged threats against the school.

The Strait Regional School Board sent a notice to parents and guardians Tuesday evening, informing them of a possible threat to the East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy in Monastery, N.S.

The RCMP confirms it is investigating after it was shared on social media that someone was heard making verbal threats towards the school.

After consulting with the RCMP, the school board has closed Antigonish Education Centre/Academy for the day as police investigate.

The closure comes a day after racist graffiti was found at the school, as well as on a school bus and a sign near the building.

Police believe the graffiti was painted sometime between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday.

Some of the graffiti included profanity and derogatory comments about both Indigenous people and African Nova Scotians, shocking members of the small community.

Residents from the Paq'tnkek First Nation, located about 10 kilometres from the school, told CTV Atlantic that the vandalism has caused a great deal of pain in their community.

"Unfortunately it’s ignorance,” said Paq'tnkek band councilor Darlene Prosper. “I pray for the people that wrote it. Obviously something's going on with them to do such things... I guess we’re going to need some healing here.”

First Nations students who attend the school were sent home at the request of the Band Council at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Most of the graffiti had been removed or covered up by 12 p.m.

Police are investigating both incidents and are trying to determine whether they are connected.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Ryan MacDonald