    • N.S. SPCA seeking answers after three kittens left in Halifax mailbox

    The three kittens found in a Canada Post mailbox outside 76 Regency Park Drive in Halifax. (Courtesy: Nova Scotia SPA) The three kittens found in a Canada Post mailbox outside 76 Regency Park Drive in Halifax. (Courtesy: Nova Scotia SPA)
    In a news release Wednesday, the SPCA says a Canada Post letter carrier opened the mail drop bin found outside 76 Regency Park Drive, where they found three kittens inside.

    The SPCA say the five-month-old and two six-week-old kittens had minor injuries, but they are now in safe care.

    "This kind of abuse is unacceptable,” said Nova Scotia SPCA deputy chief inspector, Kevin Strooband, in the news release.

    The matter is being investigated by the Animal Protection Inspectors, who are asking anyone who has information about the cats including their ownership or people who were seen in the area with cars over the weekend to call 1-888-703-7722. 

