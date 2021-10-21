N.S. Sport Hall of Fame announces this year’s induction list

HALIFAX -

The Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame has announced its inductees for 2021.

The list includes Ted Upshaw who starred with the Acadia Axemen Men's Basketball Team.

"It pays tribute to the all of people and family, coaches and other ball players I played with over the years,” said Upshaw. "It's their dedication and hard work that got me where I am."

Other inductees are Olympic paddler Richard Dalton, rower Todd Hallett, fastball pitcher Robert Putnam, Special Olympics coach Cathy Mason, Paralympic sailing coach Brian Todd and the Mark Dacey-led 2004 Brier-winning curling team.

"It just reconfirms what we accomplished and it makes it that much extra special,” said Dacey. “It was a lot of hard work and time commitment.”

The Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame will hold its 2021 induction ceremony on November 20 at the Halifax Convention Centre.