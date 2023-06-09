N.S. teachers, students, health care workers impacted by cyber attack

Nova Scotia says it has identified more details about the records stolen in a file transfer service cyber attack, impacting teachers, students and health care workers' records.

As many as 100,000 Nova Scotians' are estimated to have had personal information stolen due to a privacy breach affecting the file transfer software MOVEit, the province said Tuesday.

The province said in a statement Friday that the breach includes about 55,000 records of past and present teachers in the province, records of 26,000 students over the age of 16 and records of 5,000 short-term housing accommodations owners that are registered with the Tourist Accommodations Registry.

Also impacted by the cyber attack are 3,800 people who applied for jobs with Nova Scotia Health, about 1,400 Nova Scotia pension recipients and 1,085 people who have been issued parking tickets in Halifax.

It will be hard to understand the number of individual Nova Scotians who are impacted by the cyber attack, because multiple accessed records could belong to the same person, the province said.

“For example, someone who is a certified teacher could be working as a civil service employee and have received a parking ticket,” said the statement.

“The government's priority is to assess the extent of the breach and notify those impacted.”

