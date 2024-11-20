N.S. teen caught on video driving close to 200 km/h, holding liquor: Yarmouth RCMP

A 19-year-old is facing charges after video of him allegedly driving close to 200 km/h while holding alcohol was shared on social media in the Yarmouth, N.S., area.

Yarmouth Town RCMP received a report around 11 p.m. Tuesday about online posts that appeared to show a young man speeding and in possession of alcohol.

Police say passengers in the vehicle were sharing the posts, which allegedly included a close-up of the speedometer reading 197 km/h.

The RCMP found the blue 2006 Honda Civic in Tusket, N.S., and pulled it over.

However, police say the person driving the car at the time wasn’t the person seen in the videos.

The RCMP identified the driver, a 19-year-old from Gavelton, N.S., from the videos and charged him with stunting, illegally possessing liquor, and breaching the conditions of his learner’s licence.

The vehicle was impounded and the teen’s licence was suspended.

