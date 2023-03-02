N.S. teen charged in connection with online comments about potential school shooting

A 16-year-old is facing criminal charges after Cape Breton Regional Police linked the teenager to concerning information received from InterPol -- an international organization that facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control.

According to a news release from Cape Breton Regional Police on Thursday, police were alerted to comments made on YouTube regarding potential plans for a school shooting that were connected to an IP address in Dominion, N.S.

An investigation by the Internet Child Exploitation/ Digital Forensics and Community Safety Enforcement Units led to a search warrant to seize electronic devices from a Dominion residence on Wednesday. The Forensic Identification Unit also assisted in the search.

Police say the youth was arrested at the residence and was remanded into custody at the Cape Breton Correctional Centre.

The teenager was charged with hoax regarding terrorist activity, as well as two breaches of previous court-ordered conditions pertaining to the use of electronic devices.