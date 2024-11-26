ATLANTIC
    • 'I've been playing forever': New Brunswick man claims $1M-online lottery ticket

    Gerard Regan of Barnaby, N.B., poses with his cheque for $1,000,000. (Courtesy: Atlantic Lottery) Gerard Regan of Barnaby, N.B., poses with his cheque for $1,000,000. (Courtesy: Atlantic Lottery)
    Atlantic Lottery has announced the winner of last week’s Maxmillions draw.

    Gerard Regan of Barnaby, N.B., won $1,000,000 thanks to his routine of depositing $36 into his online lottery account each week.

    Regan says he plans to share his winnings with his three sisters and has no specific plans for spending any of it on himself.

    “I’m excited, I‘ve been playing forever,” he said in a Tuesday news release from Atlantic Lottery. “I’m going to make other people happy with it.”

    Regan added he can’t see his day-to-day life changing.

    “I’ll still take my neighbour’s dog for a walk every day, just like I do now,” he said.

    Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw has reached $80 million for just the second time in history. An estimated 14 Maxmillions are also available to be won.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

