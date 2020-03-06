COXHEATH, N.S. -- The mother of a student who was viciously attacked at Riverview High School in Coxheath, N.S. says she is touched by the outpouring of support.

Tricia MacNeil says her son is doing as well as can be expected. MacNeil and 14-year-old Chase MacNeil sat down with CTV News to thank people for reaching out and for sending cards and letters of support.

On Wednesday, a video, which appears to show a young student being attacked by another student, circulated online and generated outrage in the community.

Chase told CTV News, he finds it really difficult to watch the video and has decided not to watch it again. The grade-nine-student says he has bumps and bruises and that it hurts to breathe, but doctors told him that nothing is broken.

Cape Breton Regional Police confirm they are investigating an alleged assault at the high school but wouldn’t comment publicly on Thursday while the investigation is underway.

More to come