HALIFAX -- Cape Breton Regional Police have confirmed they are investigating an alleged assault at Riverview High School in Sydney River, N.S.

A video -- which has been widely shared on social media -- appears to show an altercation between students and has generated outrage online.

CTV News has chosen not to show the video in full because of its graphic and violent nature.

Police haven’t confirmed the nature of any injuries or said whether charges will be laid.

Police said in a tweet Thursday morning that they won’t be commenting on the incident because it’s “an active investigation.”

They say they will provide an update when the investigation is complete.

Yes, we are investigating an assault at Riverview High School that school staff reported to us.



We cannot comment on an active investigation and will update when it's complete.



For the mental wellness of those involved, please stop any further sharing of the video. — CB Regional Police (@CBRegPolice) March 5, 2020

The Cape Breton–Victoria Regional Centre for Education is expected to release a statement on Thursday.