Police investigating after video of alleged assault at Cape Breton school sparks outrage
HALIFAX -- Cape Breton Regional Police have confirmed they are investigating an alleged assault at Riverview High School in Sydney River, N.S.
A video -- which has been widely shared on social media -- appears to show an altercation between students and has generated outrage online.
CTV News has chosen not to show the video in full because of its graphic and violent nature.
Police haven’t confirmed the nature of any injuries or said whether charges will be laid.
Police said in a tweet Thursday morning that they won’t be commenting on the incident because it’s “an active investigation.”
They say they will provide an update when the investigation is complete.
The Cape Breton–Victoria Regional Centre for Education is expected to release a statement on Thursday.