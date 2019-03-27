

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- An apparent row over the Yarmouth to Maine ferry led the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives to walk out of the legislature in protest today.

The move came after Tory Leader Tim Houston alleged that he had been assaulted during a heated verbal argument over the ferry with Education Minister Zach Churchill on Tuesday.

Houston wanted the allegation to be investigated by the house internal affairs committee, but that was voted down by the majority Liberal government, prompting the walkout.

Houston told the legislature that Churchill had followed him into a phone booth in the members' area and grabbed him by the shoulders during the confrontation.

Churchill says the argument was heated, but he denies touching Houston other than trying to shake his hand in an attempt to calm the situation.

Premier Stephen McNeil says he believes Churchill's account of a heated argument and believes it doesn't require an investigation by internal affairs.

Houston spoke in the house following a meeting of the economic development committee, where the ferry's private operator appealed to opposition politicians to tone down the rhetoric about the heavily subsidized service, saying it is disruptive to the business.

Bay Ferries CEO Mark MacDonald said he hoped politicians can "stay calm, rational, and measured" with what they say and do.

MacDonald said negative comments hurt revenue, although he couldn't quantify how much.

He said the service takes in about $2-million for every 10,000 passengers, and negativity complicates dealings with travel operators and consumers.

Meanwhile, Transportation Department officials said they believed they can get the ferry's annual provincial subsidy down to about $10-million or lower once the service is stabilized following a move of its U.S. port from Portland to Bar Harbor.

Royden Trainor, senior executive director of policy and planning, later told reporters the subsidy could be reduced within two years.

Last week the province announced it would provide another $13.8 million for the ferry's operations in 2019-20. That figure is up from the $10.9 million spent in the 2018 sailing season.