HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia are updating the province's vaccine mandate to include provincial correctional services and the regulated child-care sector.

In a news release on Monday, public health says this includes:

correctional officers

youth workers

staff volunteers

visitors

contractors

service providers who work in, or provide service to, adult or youth correctional facilities

early childhood educators and staff in regulated child care, as well as any volunteers

practicum students or other professionals entering these settings

"Vaccination is one of the most effective tools in the fight against COVID-19, which is why Giant Steps has mandated vaccinations for our staff," said Donna Buckland, owner and executive director of Giant Steps Children's Centres. "We support the provincial government in expanding this directive to the broader regulated child-care sector."

Employees must show proof of vaccination. If unvaccinated, meaning zero or one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, individuals must participate in a mandatory education program.

Employees have until Nov. 30 to be fully vaccinated.

"Employees who are not fully vaccinated by November 30 will be placed on unpaid administrative leave," wrote public health in a news release. "Government will not provide employers with any additional funding to cover administrative leaves of absence related to vaccine status."

As announced on Sept. 29, the province's vaccine mandate also applies to: