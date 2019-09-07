

Nova Scotia RCMP say an 86-year-old woman from Halifax has died following a head-on collision on Highway 103.

RCMP and volunteer firefighters from Lunenburg County responded to the call around 4:45 p.m. Friday evening.

They say the car the woman was driving collided with an oncoming SUV. The driver of the SUV was injured and taken to hospital with undetermined injuries. The 86-year-old woman died at the scene.

The highway was closed in both directions and traffic was re-routed between exits 9 and 10. It was re-opened near midnight Friday.

An RCMP collision analyst has examined the scene and the cause of the collision is under investigation.