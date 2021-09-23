HALIFAX -- A 37-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious motorcycle collision in Newport Corner, N.S. on Wednesday.

West Hants RCMP says at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Sept. 22, officers responded to a collision on Highway 1 in Newport Corner.

According to police, a motorcycle had been travelling west on Highway 1 when it left the roadway, and the rider was ejected from the motorcycle.

The rider, a 37-year-old woman from Ardoise, N.S., suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital in Halifax via Lifeflight.

Highway 1 was shutdown for approximately three hours but has since reopened.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.