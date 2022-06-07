N.S. women charged after sick dogs sold in separate cases: SPCA

Two women from Nova Scotia have been charged after the SPCA says a number of sick dogs were sold without certificates of health, in violation of the province’s Animal Protection Act.

The Nova Scotia SPCA says the two cases are not related.

“In both cases, confidential complaints and tips were sent to the Nova Scotia SPCA. Our inspectors follow up on all reports we receive,” said the SPCA’s chief provincial inspector, Jo-Anne Landsburg, in a news release. “We are grateful to those who see something and say something.”

HALIFAX WOMAN ACCUSED OF IMPORTING, SELLING SICK ANIMALS

The organization says it received complaints in December 2021 that a Halifax woman was bringing in sick animals from Texas and selling them without proper medical inspections or certificates.

The SPCA launched an investigation and says it found that the woman had helped with the transportation and sale of approximately 60 dogs a month in Nova Scotia.

The SPCA says many of the animals were sick when they arrived, got sick after, had behavioural issues, or died while travelling to Canada from the United States.

SPCA officers conducted a search warrant last month and laid 12 charges of selling dogs without a certificate of health against 50-year-old Lisa Benoit. She is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on July 22.

“Investigations like this take time,” said Landsburg. “It is important that officers are thorough in their investigation to obtain pertinent information when conducting search warrants and laying charges.”

SPCA OFFICERS SEIZE DOGS IN AYLESFORD

Last month, the Nova Scotia SPCA received a complaint that animals with “severe and communicable diseases” were being sold without proper medical certificates. Several of the animals died, according to the SPCA.

During their investigation, SPCA officers found at least 13 dogs with “severe” health issues had been adopted. The animals did not have a Nova Scotia Veterinary Certificate of Health.

The SPCA conducted a search warrant on May 24 and seized three dogs, including one that was pregnant.

Ten charges of selling dogs without a certificate of health have been laid against 44-year-old Gertruda Steiner of Aylesford, N.S. Steiner was also charged for allegedly providing false or misleading information.

She is scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on July 9.

The SPCA says animals brought in to Nova Scotia must receive a medical exam when they arrive in the province. It also notes it is illegal to sell an cat or dog without a certificate of health from a veterinarian.

Potential animal adopters can visit yournextpet.ca to find out what to expect, what questions to ask, and what to look for when picking up a new pet.

Acts of animal cruelty can be reported to the SPCA at 1-888-703-7722, animals@spcans.ca, or online.