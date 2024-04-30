Name of 'armed man' who prompted emergency alert in Dartmouth, N.S., released by police

Residents in the area of Gaston Road in Dartmouth, N.S., were asked to shelter in place Tuesday morning as police searched for an armed suspect.

Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to a report of a man with a firearm who was allegedly threatening people who were known to him around 9:20 a.m.

Halifax Regional Police are pictured in the area of Gaston Road in Dartmouth, N.S., on April 30, 2024. (CTV Atlantic/ Mike Lamb)

According to a news release from police, the man fled the area on foot before officers arrived.

Just after 10:20 a.m., an emergency alert was sent warning the public to be on the lookout for a “dangerous man” and to not approach him.

An emergency alert was issued on April 30, 2024, warning the public of a dangerous man.

Police have identified the suspect as 49-year-old David John Campbell.

He is described as a white man in his late 40s, approximately six-feet tall, 170 pounds, with an average build, tattoos on both arms and bald. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black t-shirt, jeans and work boots.

Gaston Road was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, but reopened after 12:30 p.m.

In an update around 5:30 p.m., police said officers remain on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

"Officers have thoroughly searched the Gaston Road area and investigators are now considering that he may no longer be in that area," read the news release.

"We did know, or believe, that he had a firearm," said Const. John Macleod with Halifax Regional Police. "I can say there is no information at this point to suggest that he has any intention of injuring anyone else. Certainly out of an abundance of caution we wanted to make sure that we communicate to the public what it was that we were dealing with this morning."

Halifax Regional Police says another man in his 50s was arrested during their investigation, though it was due to an “unrelated matter.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 902-490-5020, or call 911 if they see Campbell.

