National powerlifting competition brings strong athletes to P.E.I.

Tillman Gallant might be 76 years old, but he’s strength is seemingly timeless. The Summerside, P.E.I., resident was one of hundreds of powerlifters at a national competition in the Maritime province this week.

“I love lifting weights,” said Gallant, who earned a spot to the world championships in Norway. “It keeps me going. I feel more like I’m 50 than I am 76.

“Hopefully when I’m 80 I’ll still be with it.”

The 2024 Canadian Powerlifting Union’s national championships is being held in the Credit Union Place in Summerside until Saturday. The event brings together more than 700 powerlifters seeking to test their mettle.

Caryn Kwai-pun from Ottawa has been preparing for the competition for months.

“It’s a lot of days in the gym, lots of training, it’s pushing a lot of weight and a lot nutrition goes into it, too,” Kwai-pun said. “I came in a little bit under (weight) today, so I’m just trying to feed myself good food.”

An athlete attempts a bench press. (CTV/Josh Smith)

Tanner Doiron with the City of Summerside said the event should have a strong economic impact on the region.

“We’ve gotten a lot of good comments from local business owners,” Doiron said. “They’re liking to see that extra business in the shoulder season, so it’s been really good.”

Event organizer Josh MacDonald is encouraging people to check out the event as it enters its last few days.

“There’s going to be a lot of head-to-head battles for international teams,” he said. “You’re going to see some Canadian records being crushed and potentially unofficial world records.”

