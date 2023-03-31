Navy ships return to Halifax following deployments to West Africa, Haiti

Two Royal Canadian Navy ships are back in their home port of Halifax after deploying to West African and Caribbean waters.

HMCS Glace Bay and Moncton deployed in January on Operation PROJECTION on the coast of West Africa.

The ships visited ports with allies and partners, and participated in Exercise Obangame Express 2023. The exercise saw 39 countries conducting at-sea and on-land training events focused on counter-terrorism and counter-piracy operations.

“I want to extend a huge welcome home to the sailors of HMCS Moncton and Glace Bay and congratulate them on their successful deployment,” said Rear-Admiral Brian Santarpia, Commander Maritime Component Command, in a Friday news release.

In February, the ships were reassigned to Operation GLOBE – part of Canada’s efforts to address the security situation in Haiti.

Since the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, gangs in the country have grown in strength, with large parts of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and portions of the countryside now considered lawless.

In recent months, the security situation has gotten worse, with routine gunfights between police and gangs. The violence has left hundreds dead and thousands displaced.

The two ships patrolled Haitian waters for about three weeks.

