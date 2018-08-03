

CTV Atlantic





NB Power made a profit of $23 million in the 2017-18 fiscal year, the company said Friday as it released its annual report.

The company said some of the highlights for the latest fiscal year include “investments of $100 million in strengthening the province’s transmission system” and reducing its debt by $133 million, the company said in a news release.

The company said the nuclear power generating station at Point Lepreau recorded its “best operational and performance results since 1994, with net electrical production of 5.16TWh (terawatt Hhurs) of low carbon electricity.”

One terawatt hour is the equivalent of 1 million megawatt hours, which is enough electricity to power approximately 333,000 homes for a year.



NB Power expanded its efficiency programs to include all heating fuels and expanded its electric-vehicle charging program, which now includes 19 stations.