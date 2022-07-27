New and improved ambulance fleet to be rolled out in Nova Scotia

More than 140 new ambulances, designed with input from paramedics, will soon be on Nova Scotia roads.

The province is spending $48.8 million to lease the vehicles from Tri-Star Industries in Yarmouth, N.S., over a 10-year contract.

The fleet of 146 ambulances will have new features, including backup cameras, power loaders and increased cabin space to make a paramedic's job easier.

“In an emergency, Nova Scotians want high-quality ambulances that are well-equipped and safe,” said Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson, in a news release.

Under the agreement with Tri-Star, Emergency Health Services (EHS) is also getting more patient transfer units and single paramedic response vehicles, but the exact number is not yet known.

“The mix of vehicles is based on call volume and type and will ensure we are using our resources efficiently so Nova Scotians can get the care they need more quick,” said Thompson.

Patient transfer units provide non-emergency transportation between facilities for patients who may require a minimal level of care during transport.

Single-paramedic units respond to calls where patients are experiencing minor illnesses and a lower level of medical support is needed.

Kevin MacMullin, a business manager with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 727, the union that represents Nova Scotia paramedics, says his group looks forward to other announcements that could keep more paramedics in the industry.

“We are pleased to see this announcement from Minister Thompson, which brings new technology changes to our fleet of vehicles, replacing older units in service and increasing our capabilities,” said MacMullin, in a news release.

In 2021, the province says EHS responded to 182,000 calls – an average of 500 per day and about 30 per cent of the calls did not require medical care during transport.