New book explores Nova Scotia with lighthouse-loving feline

Author Nancy Thibodeau Field started taking photos of her cat Bandit while out on walks, which lead her to release her new book “Exploring Nova Scotia Lighthouses with Bandit.”

Field said she wanted to write a book about Nova Scotia lighthouses because she thinks they are starting to fade away.

“There’s more than just a lighthouse. The outside of the lighthouse is really great to explore because there is a lot of things you can see like the fog horn,” she said.

Field said Bandit enjoys climbing on the rocks at the lighthouses.

“He likes to climb on the rocks and explore in the sand and when he sees the sand it likes, ‘Oh wow look at that, isn’t that some great kitty litter.’ He just likes to play around.”

She said she is currently working on a new book about the Bluenose.

“Bandit has been on the Bluenose for a little tour and I took pictures of the Bluenose and that’s the next project I’m doing right now,” she said.

In the future, Field said she would like to write a book about her community of Shelburne, N.S.

“I want to write a book that celebrates Shelburne Nova Scotia with Bandit. Over the years I have taken pictures at different events.”

