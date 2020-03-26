HALIFAX -- New Brunswick has seven new cases of COVID-19 and all are travel-related.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief public officer of health, announced the cases at a news conference in Fredericton on Thursday afternoon.

Russell again reminded New Brunwickers of the key role they can play in stopping the spead of COVID-19.

"Stay home as much as you can," Russell said. "By practicing physical distancing, we are depriving the virus of the opportunity to spread more widely. By doing this, we are improving our chances of lessening the severity of this outbreak."

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs responded to concerns about travel restrictions that were announced this week, and how it affects people driving though New Brunswick to other provinces.

"They will be able to transit through." Higgs said.

Motorists will still be stopped and asked to provide the necessary information, which is their destination and some contact information.

"We're not looking to delay people by hours," Higgs said. "We,re talking minutes, here."

Russell cautioned people of the importance of abiding the self-isolation guideline if they've travelled outside the province.

There is a new case on Prince Edward Island and this person travelled through Moncton, Russell said. The patient arrived on Air Transat Flight TS 2653 from Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic on March 18.

"They had no symptoms while travelling," Russell said.

Public Health is asking any other New Brunswickers on that flight to contact 811 and self-isolate.

