New Brunswick city captivated by mysterious figure offering clues to hidden cash

This photo was posted on the "Miramichi Mystery Machine" Facebook page along with the following clue: $100 bill at Ritchie Wharf is in the small treasure chest. (Miramichi Mystery Machine/Facebook) This photo was posted on the "Miramichi Mystery Machine" Facebook page along with the following clue: $100 bill at Ritchie Wharf is in the small treasure chest. (Miramichi Mystery Machine/Facebook)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint

Russia's ambassador to Poland was splattered with red paint thrown at him by protesters opposed to the war in Ukraine, preventing him from paying respects on Monday at a Warsaw cemetery to Red Army soldiers who died during the Seccond World War.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island