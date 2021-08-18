ST. STEPHEN, N.B. -- Families and businesses along the Canada-U.S. border say a balance has been struck between COVID-19 precautions and their ability to cross the border - for now.

St. Stephen, N.B. resident Heather Bridges recently saw her sister, who lives on the American side of the border, for the first time in 18 months.

The reunion was made possible after Canada eased border entry rules at land border crossings Aug. 9.

One of the requirements is that U.S. travellers must present a negative COVID-19 at customs, taken within 72 hours of their arrival. A backlog of test results has been reported in some pharmacies around Maine. There is no guarantee a result will be received within the required timeframe.

"My sister pays $172 a test and it is not covered by insurance because they say it’s non-essential," says Bridges.

While Bridges is hopeful for more leniency in testing delays, she’s relieved an avenue for entry has arrived.

"I’m just happy that family can come to see us now," she says.

Businesses on the Canadian side of the border have also seen a bit of a boost.

Doug Harper operates a pet store near the Ferry Point Bridge in downtown St. Stephen. Harper says there definitely has been an increase in U.S. tourism since the rule change earlier this month.

"It’s sad to say, we’re a little more nervous of people travelling from Alberta and B.C. than the American side coming over right now because they have such good testing in place," says Harper.

Americans arriving at a Canadian land crossing must also provide proof they’re fully vaccinated.

"I’m not in a hurry for the rules to change because I want us to be safe, I want this to be done as soon as it can," says Canadian resident Lorna Jones.

Travel designated as being non-essential remains restricted on the American side of the border. The U.S. government’s order will expire on Sunday, with at least some restrictions expected to be renewed.

"I think COVID should die down a little bit more before it opens, but that’s just me," says Canadian resident Hailee MacQueen. "I understand why people want it to be open."