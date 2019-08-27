

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick's education minister says people spreading misinformation about the effectiveness of vaccines are from the "far, far fringe."

A committee of the New Brunswick legislature is hearing today from supporters and opponents of more stringent vaccine requirements for New Brunswick children.

The province's Tory government wants to pass legislation making vaccinations mandatory for children in schools and daycares unless they have a medical exemption.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy opened the hearings by cautioning the committee about false information being spread by vaccination opponents.

He says getting vaccinated is safer than spurning vaccines.

The bill was introduced in June amid a measles outbreak in southern New Brunswick.