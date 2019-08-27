Featured
New Brunswick education minister warns against anti-vaccination message
In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, a health worker prepares a syringe with a vaccine against measles in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 11:36AM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 27, 2019 11:46AM ADT
FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick's education minister says people spreading misinformation about the effectiveness of vaccines are from the "far, far fringe."
A committee of the New Brunswick legislature is hearing today from supporters and opponents of more stringent vaccine requirements for New Brunswick children.
The province's Tory government wants to pass legislation making vaccinations mandatory for children in schools and daycares unless they have a medical exemption.
Education Minister Dominic Cardy opened the hearings by cautioning the committee about false information being spread by vaccination opponents.
He says getting vaccinated is safer than spurning vaccines.
The bill was introduced in June amid a measles outbreak in southern New Brunswick.