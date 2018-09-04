

THE CANADIAN PRESS





SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- New Brunswick's Green leader says his party would end the use of public money for loans, grants and payroll rebates for wealthy corporations.

David Coon says the Greens' economic development strategy would redirect that money to local enterprises.

He says they would create a small business loan guarantee program to support start-ups and expansions of existing businesses.

The provincial election is Sept. 24.

Speaking in Saint John, Coon said a Green government would develop an import substitution strategy that would increase the local production of essential goods and services.

He says a 10 percent shift in consumer spending on imported goods and services to New Brunswick-made products would create 14,000 jobs and add $1.8 billion to the provincial economy each year.

Coon says he would consolidate the various economic development agencies into a Department of Community and Rural Development.