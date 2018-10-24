

CTV Atlantic





Winter is still officially two months away, but New Brunswick has already received its first significant snowfall of the season.

It was a slow start to the day in Fredericton, where wet, heavy snow fell during the morning rush hour, disrupting traffic and forcing snowplows onto the roads. Snow-removal crews were out in full force, clearing driveways and slippery sidewalks.

Some schools buses in the Anglophone South School District were delayed due to the wintry weather Wednesday morning.

Both the Fredericton Police Force and New Brunswick RCMP are warning motorists to slow down and adjust their driving for the deteriorating road conditions due to the snow.

Kalin Mitchell, CTV Atlantic’s chief meteorologist, says wet snow will continue to fall and collect from Woodstock up to Bathurst and back to the border of Quebec and Maine Wednesday afternoon. Areas further south and east in New Brunswick will see rain.

“As the low that has brought the mix of snow and rain to the region moves north into the Gulf of St. Lawrence tonight, the remaining snow and rain will taper to flurries and showers,” said Mitchell.

“Those areas still seeing snow in New Brunswick can expect additional amounts of trace to 5 cm. While accumulations have generally been slushy and melting, some low temperatures in New Brunswick tonight will fall to, or a few degrees below, freezing, which means some icy surfaces are possible.”

Mitchell says the Maritimes will see a mix of sun and cloud and some isolated showers or flurries on Thursday, while another weather system is expected to hit the region on the weekend.

“Another storm is on deck for the weekend, arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning, and will be rainy and windy for most of the region,” said Mitchell.