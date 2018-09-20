

Kevin Bissett, THE CANADIAN PRESS





KESWICK RIDGE, N.B. -- The New Brunswick Liberals released their full campaign platform Thursday, with 118 commitments at a cost of $155 million over four years, and higher deficits before achieving a surplus.

Most of the promises had been released previously during the campaign, including a four-year freeze on power rates, improvements to a free tuition program, and tuition help for the middle class -- but the 26-page document does include a few new items.

If re-elected, a Liberal government would develop a teacher recruitment plan to fill vacancies created by retirements.

They would also double the limit on how much alcohol individuals can be bring into the province.

Voters go to the polls on Monday.

The Liberals are still projecting a budget surplus in 2021-22. However, the extra spending means larger deficits than originally forecast for 2019-20 ($19-million more) and 2020-2021 ($32 million more).

As well, the surplus forecast for 2021-22 is now expected to be $32 million -- down from the original forecast of $69 million. And the surplus for 2022-23 would be $123 million -- down from the $162 million.

But Liberal Premier Brian Gallant was quick to defend the extra spending.

"Our Liberal platform is costed and will result in a new investment of $49 million per year, once fully implemented, a figure that will be partially offset by at least $10 million in net revenue," he said.

Gallant said there would be no new taxes on individuals, but he said he could raise the 14 per cent tax on large corporations if more revenue is needed.

"We will reserve the right to increase taxes for large corporations, but have no plans to do so," Gallant said.

"We will maintain higher income tax levels on the richest one per cent so we can continue to invest more on education and reduce hospital wait times."

The plan also says a Liberal government would consider reforming the taxation system between the province and municipalities without forcing amalgamation.

The Progressive Conservatives were quick to criticize the costing of the Liberal platform.

They issued a statement Thursday morning, challenging the Liberals' promise to recruit more health-care professionals -- in part by promising more generous parental leave.

"As documents filed with Elections New Brunswick show, that promise is nothing more than another bait-and-switch sold by the Gallant Liberals," the release states.

The Tories say the Liberals are costing that promise as revenue neutral because health-care professionals would have to give up wage increases to get the expanded benefits.

"This is simply insulting. New Brunswickers deserve better than the constant over-promising and under-delivering of the Gallant Liberals," said Tory candidate Mary Wilson.

When asked how the promise could be revenue neutral, Gallant didn't directly answer the question.

"I think Blaine Higgs and the Conservatives are the ones who need to answer questions. He is suggesting he is going to cut $500 million of government services and is telling people, 'Well, we'll find it. Don't worry, trust me,"' Gallant said.

"I think that's misleading. I think it's unfortunate because New Brunswickers deserve better. They should know exactly where he's going to get over $500 million dollars worth of cuts to services."