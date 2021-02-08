HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is lifting the lockdown in the Edmundston region at midnight on Monday.

Zone 4 has been under lockdown for 15 days and starting Tuesday, will enter into the red alert level.

The province is also moving the Moncton region from the red alert level into the orange level.

"It does not mean the virus is eradicated," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health. "It means the risk of transmission is less than it was two weeks ago, but it is not zero."

Russell said New Brunswickers need to remain vigilant and follow public health guidelines, especially with the new variants of the novel coronavirus, which are more contagious. Three cases of the U.K. variant were confirmed in the province last week.

Russell also confirmed that there were just two new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Monday, the province's lowest total since New Year's Day. Both of the cases are in Zone 4 (the Edmundston region.)

This is a developing story. It will be updated.



