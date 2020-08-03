HALIFAX -- A 71-year-old man from New Brunswick is dead following a paragliding incident.

RCMP responded to the scene Saturday evening in the Eldon, P.E.I. area.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both the RCMP and the P.E.I. coroner's officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death to determine if medical issues may have been the cause.

No other details were provided by police, but will be provided as the investigation continues.