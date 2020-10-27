HALIFAX -- A man has died after his vehicle left the road and ended up submerged in water in the Kedgwick River area of New Brunswick.

The RCMP and Kedgwick Fire Department responded to the Gounamitz River around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the 71-year-old driver was found dead in the water near the vehicle. The man, who was from Saint-Andre, was the only person inside the vehicle.

Police believe the incident happened sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. They suspect the driver may have tried to turn around on the road, but became stuck, and was unable to negotiate a slope that led to the river.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.