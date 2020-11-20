Advertisement
New Brunswick man facing 10 charges after Fredericton assault
Published Friday, November 20, 2020 9:53AM AST
HALIFAX -- A 29-year old Florenceville, N.B. man faces 10 charges in relation to a serious assault with a weapon in Fredericton on Wednesday.
Fredericton police say, on the afternoon of Nov. 18, officers responded to a complaint of a serious assault on Angelview Crt.
Police say the Emergency Response Team was dispatched to assist due to the risk of firearms to public and police safety.
At approximately 5:30 p.m., the suspect was arrested after a brief foot chase. Police say he was in possession of a loaded shotgun.
Drew Everett Derrah, 29, of Florenceville appeared before a judge on Thursday. He has been charged with one count of each of the following:
- assault
- assault with a weapon
- uttering threats
- carrying a concealed weapon
- careless use of a firearm
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of a firearm contrary to order
- mischief to property
- possession of a schedule I substance (methamphetamine)
Derrah is scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 24.