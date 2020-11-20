HALIFAX -- A 29-year old Florenceville, N.B. man faces 10 charges in relation to a serious assault with a weapon in Fredericton on Wednesday.

Fredericton police say, on the afternoon of Nov. 18, officers responded to a complaint of a serious assault on Angelview Crt.

Police say the Emergency Response Team was dispatched to assist due to the risk of firearms to public and police safety.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., the suspect was arrested after a brief foot chase. Police say he was in possession of a loaded shotgun.

Drew Everett Derrah, 29, of Florenceville appeared before a judge on Thursday. He has been charged with one count of each of the following:

assault

assault with a weapon

uttering threats

carrying a concealed weapon

careless use of a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm contrary to order

mischief to property

possession of a schedule I substance (methamphetamine)

Derrah is scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 24.