New Brunswick premier to announce cabinet shuffle after two ministers quit
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is set to shuffle his cabinet Tuesday.
The move follows the recent resignations of two ministers who objected to the premier's leadership style and to changes made to the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
The ministers who stepped down were Dorothy Shephard, who served as social development minister, and Trevor Holder, who had been labour minister.
It's unclear whether the Progressive Conservative premier will go beyond replacing Shephard and Holder when the new cabinet is announced.
J.P. Lewis, political science professor at the University of New Brunswick Saint John, calls the shuffle notable and interesting.
He says while bringing in new people to portfolios could help Higgs get a handle on the narrative, it could be risky if people who remained loyal to him fail to get a promotion.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2023.
For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia drops charges against Prigozhin and others who took part in brief rebellion
Russian authorities said Tuesday they have closed a criminal investigation into the armed rebellion led by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, with no charges against him or any of the other participants.
Putin says the aborted rebellion played into the hands of Russia's enemies
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday blasted organizers of a weekend revolt as 'traitors' who played into the hands of Ukraine's government and its allies. The rebellion by armed mercenaries, which lasted less than 24 hours, was the gravest threat yet to Putin's authority.
Olivia Chow elected mayor of Toronto
Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto ending almost 13 years of right-leaning rule at Toronto City Hall and becoming the first woman and the first visible minority person to lead the city since amalgamation.
MAID: Organ donation guidelines updated for first time since 'natural death' eligibility criteria removed
The guidelines on how to handle organ donation after medically-assisted death have been officially updated for the first time since a 'reasonably foreseeable natural death' was removed from the eligibility criteria.
Belgian shot putter goes viral running hurdles to save team from disqualification
Belgian shot putter Jolien Boumkwo ran the 100-metre hurdles to save her team from disqualification at the European Athletics Team Championships on Saturday in Poland, after her teammates pulled-out due to injury.
Christine Dawood gives first interview after losing husband and son on Titan submersible
Christine Dawood, whose husband Shahzada and son Suleman died aboard the Titan submersible, gives an interview about how the tragedy changed her life.
Tourist filmed carving his girlfriend's name into Rome's Colosseum
Italy’s culture minister is calling for a man to be “identified and sanctioned” after he was filmed allegedly carving his and his fiancée’s names into the Colosseum in Rome.
Forest fire centre declares 2023 already worst year ever for Canadian wildfires
Canada surpassed the record for area burned by wildfires in a single year Monday as hundreds of fires continued to blaze in almost every province and territory.
Competition Bureau to release study on grocery sector concentration and food costs
Canada's competition watchdog is expected to release a study today examining whether consolidation in the grocery sector is contributing to rising food costs. The Competition Bureau announced the study last fall as grocery prices rose at the fastest pace in 40 years.
Toronto
-
Olivia Chow will be Toronto’s next mayor. Here's what she promised
Here's what Toronto mayoral elect Olivia Chow promised to do during the election campaign:
-
Man, 45, dies in hospital after daytime attack at Hamilton park
A man has died after being attacked Thursday morning at a public park in Hamilton, Ont.
-
Suncor Energy cyberattack hits Petro-Canada gas stations
A cyberattack is behind the Petro-Canada outage that has blocked customers from paying with credit cards at the pumps and logging into their accounts for several days.
Calgary
-
Calgary man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 stabbing death of Karson Goodeagle
The Crown and defence provided a joint sentencing submission for Tyrell Noskiye, convicted of second-degree murder in the 2020 stabbing death of Karson Goodeagle.
-
Calgary restaurants and bars welcome summer patio, festival season boost
As businesses continue to bounce back from the pandemic, many restaurants and bars are looking forward to getting an extra boost from the summer patio and festival season.
-
3-vehicle collision on McKnight in northeast Calgary sends four people to hospital
Four people were taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in northeast Calgary on Monday night.
Montreal
-
Nurse at Montreal seniors' home charged with sexually assaulting residents
A nurse has been fired after being charged with sexually assaulting multiple seniors at a long-term care home in Montreal. Francisco Ferna Abarca Mena, 56, appeared in a Montreal courtroom Monday to face five counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual exploitation.
-
Forest fire centre declares 2023 already worst year ever for Canadian wildfires
Canada surpassed the record for area burned by wildfires in a single year Monday as hundreds of fires continued to blaze in almost every province and territory.
-
Smog warning ends in Montreal, severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect
A smog warning has ended in Montreal after air quality in the city was ranked as the worst in the world among major cities around the world.
Edmonton
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid wins 3rd Hart Trophy as NHL MVP
Connor McDavid has again been named the most valuable player in the National Hockey League, winning his third Hart Memorial Trophy Monday night in Nashville, Tenn.
-
Alberta doctors call for investigation, apology over decision about Hinshaw
More than 100 Alberta doctors have signed an open letter to express concern about a decision to revoke a job offer to the province's former chief medical officer of health.
-
Watch: Moose spotted in downtown Edmonton
A moose was seen 'running wildly' near Ice District early Monday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. wildfire update Monday, June 26
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Monday, June 26.
-
Fireworks mishap in Callander, Ont., causes minor injuries
The Municipality of Callander says there were a few minor injuries caused by sparks from fireworks set off during Saturday’s FunFest celebrations.
-
RECAP: Updates from the 2023 Toronto mayoral election
Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto, CP24 declares.
London
-
Chance of showers and localized smoke in the region
The watches and warnings have come down for the London region as the heat and humidity remains.
-
Fifth and final open house session over London’s five homeless service hubs took place Monday
The city had several staff on-hand answering questions ffrom residents who came out for the fifth and final open house session over London’s five homeless service hubs expected to open later this year.
-
No sympathy for colleagues with day jobs as most councillors recommend daytime meetings
City council may be moving off the evening shift. The Governance Working Group didn’t require much convincing before recommending a motion that would move the start time of city hall’s standing committee meetings to 9:30 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m. starting in 2024.
Winnipeg
-
'I heard screaming': Teen helps save child from coyote attack in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg teenager’s brave actions are being applauded after he helped save a child from a coyote attack.
-
Mistrial declared in Manitoba murder case after defence lawyer falls ill
A Winnipeg judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a Manitoba man on trial for first-degree murder in the death of his neighbour.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Southern Health region
A whooping cough outbreak has been declared in Manitoba’s Southern Health- Santé Sud region.
Ottawa
-
Two men in life-threatening condition after being hit by lightning on golf course
Two men are in life threatening condition after being hit by lightning on a golf course in Carp, Ontario Monday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa police resources 'stretched' with Canada Day at LeBreton Flats
Ottawa police chief Eric Stubbs says extra police officers from across Ontario will be coming to Ottawa to assist in Canada Day because of the larger footprint for celebrations.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Community services committee to discuss new transitional housing strategy
The city of Ottawa's community services committee meets today to discuss the current housing and homelessness crisis.
Saskatoon
-
'She's scared': Sask. foster mom begs for stability for 7-year-old girl bounced between homes
A Saskatoon foster mom is questioning why a little girl was removed from her care and put in a group home.
-
Saskatoon police seek 2 suspects in homicide investigation
Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help in finding two women suspected in an ongoing homicide investigation.
-
Artwork that ‘plays with audience’: Red Ball Project rolls into Saskatoon
Saskatoon is joining cities across the globe by hosting a unique art installation and the very large work of art will be bouncing from neighbourhood to neighbourhood this week.
Vancouver
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Parents of Vancouver woman denied medically-assisted death at St. Paul's Hospital speak out
As they mourn their daughter, Sam O'Neill's parents are speaking out about the religious exemption for MAID at publicly-funded Providence Health Care hospitals that they think the provincial government should eliminate.
-
Wildfires have British Columbians re-thinking summer travel plans: poll
British Columbia's early and well-publicized wildfire season has people concerned about travelling in the province this summer, a poll suggests.
-
This is how much the City of Surrey paid the law firm that defended Doug McCallum at his public mischief trial
The law firm that represented former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum in his public mischief trial last year was paid more than $300,000 by the city, according to municipal financial records.
Regina
-
Sask. man accused of running over woman twice in Regina appears in court
A 54-year-old Regina man accused of stabbing a woman and running her over twice with a vehicle, made his first appearance before a judge Monday.
-
Heavy construction in downtown Regina causing woes, businesses claim
Construction is something the people of Regina are used to in the summer. However, this year's efforts seem to be taking a particularly frustrating toll on residents.
-
'She's scared': Sask. foster mom begs for stability for 7-year-old girl bounced between homes
A Saskatoon foster mom is questioning why a little girl was removed from her care and put in a group home.
Vancouver Island
-
Indigenous-specific, trauma-informed childcare facility being built in Colwood
Much-needed child-care spaces are now under construction in Colwood with an opening date slated for the winter of 2025.
-
3 black bear cubs rescued on northern Vancouver Island
A trio of sibling black bear cubs are in the care of the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre (NIWRC) in Errington after they were found without their mother.
-
Crews and helicopter respond to suspicious wildfires near Port Alberni
The British Columbia Wildfire Service is responding to a pair of suspicious wildfires burning near Port Alberni. The fires were discovered Monday morning, just south of the Port Alberni Highway, near Rogers Creek and the city's Sahara Heights neighbourhood.