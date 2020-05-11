HALIFAX -- New Brunswick has relaxed rules on visiting patients who are nearing end of life in hospitals, nursing homes and hospices. As of Monday, they can designate two people who can visit them.

"Restrictions are being relaxed, but not removed," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health.

There can be no subsititutions and only one person can visit at a time. At all times, the visitors must maintain a physical distance of two metres from the patient and the staff.

"We're not only protecting the patients, we need to be very vigilant about protecting the staff, too," said Dr. Russell.

"The elderly, particularly those with underlying health conditions, are at grave risk from the COVID-19 virus," Dr. Russell said. "We will maintain our vigilance on their behalf. But I believe we can provide compassionate access for loved ones while continuing to protect those at greatest risk."

Visitors will have to leave the patient's room when staff are there. They will have to follow "facility rules regarding infection control for other viruses, such as influenza and the common cold."

Here is a full list of conditions set out by New Brunwick public health officials:

All designated visitors:

will be required to maintain physical distancing and limit their interactions with facility staff and the public;

must leave the patient’s room when staff are conducting procedures;

must monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and refrain from visiting should symptoms appear; and,

must follow facility rules regarding infection control for other viruses, such as influenza and the common cold.

In other news, the province said there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province. Since the pandemic began, more than 18,000 New Brunwickers have been tested for the virus and there have been 120 positive tests. Of those, 118 have recovered and there remain only two active cases.

May 11 - COVID-19 testing data for New Brunswick is available including positive and negative tests by age group and the ratio of female and male coronavirus cases.

